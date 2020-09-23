1.8 lakh kg of pomegranates exported from KIA in 5 months

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) processed 180,745 kg of pomegranates from April to August 2020, emerging as the leading airport for pomegranate exports from India.

The airport also accounted for 99% of the total pomegranate exports from Karnataka, according to data available from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS).

The fruit was exported to 12 international destinations by nine global freight carriers — Air France, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

To retain their freshness, perishables are stored, cleared and moved to the aircraft on priority, with the required temperature controls in place, therefore reducing dwell time at the terminals, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.

The KIA has a dedicated cold zone — AISATS CoolPort — with the capacity to handle 40,000 MT per annum and temperature zones ranging from -25 to +25 degrees Centigrade, under the same roof, and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore, with the capacity to handle 20,000 MT per annum.