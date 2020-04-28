2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

Two coronavirus patients who recovered and were discharged donated plasma at the HCG Hospital on Monday. Their donation will help cure four other patients.

Dr Vishal Rao, the principal investigator of the clinical trial for the convalescent plasma therapy, HCG Hospital, said, “We need help in tracing COVID-19 recovered patients. We had two patients giving their plasma today.

The plasma drawn from one recovered person can help cure two others.”

“I appeal to all those who have recovered from the disease to come forward and donate their blood to serve the patients who are in an advanced and critical condition. If you know any such donor, please do connect them with me. We can try and prevent deaths in Karnataka. Help us combat this virus and trace the survivors."

Those who have recovered can donate plasma two weeks after being discharged.

The BBMP has launched a number 080-6191496; dial the extension number 104# and this will lead the caller to a team of doctors. The doctors will verify the medical records and reach out for the procedure.