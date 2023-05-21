22-year-old dies as rains lash Bengaluru; CM announces compensation

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains Sunday evening resulting in the death of a 22-year-old woman after their car got stuck in the KR underpass. The CM has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased.

The rains also uprooted trees in several localities of the city.

Karnataka | Trees uprooted in several localities of Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city. pic.twitter.com/ATt2PiJdBq — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

The underpass in the KR circle area witnessed severe waterlogging where a few people got stuck.

Fire and emergency services personnel saved a family from a car trapped under neck-deep water at the underpass. One woman was taken to the hospital where she passed.

Bhanu Rekha, 22, from Vijayawada working in a private firm in Bengaluru, died after the MUV in which she and her family were travelling was sub-merged in the waterlogging in KR Circle underpass due to rains. The city also witnessed hailstorms in some parts.

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall and hailstorm lashed Bengaluru earlier today. pic.twitter.com/kYFf8DUA91 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2023

Without realising the depth of the water stagnated at the underpass, the car driver tried to zoom past but in the middle, it got almost submerged. Soon people sitting inside the vehicle came out to save themselves.

Due to the downpour, the water level started rising. As the family cried out for help, people nearby rushed to their rescue. They threw sarees and ropes to help the victims remain afloat. Those entrapped tried to climb up but failed. While two of them were dragged out by the swimmers of the emergency services personnel, others were brought out using ladder.

KR Circle underpass flooded following heavy rains. Fire and emergency services personnel are at the spot. #bengalururains @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/sCr5iRUR1X — Pushkar V (@pushkarv) May 21, 2023

As the rains disturbed the city life and many parts of Bengaluru also witnessed hailstones, there are speculations that the crucial RCB versus Gujarat Titans IPL match scheduled to be held in Chinnaswamy Stadium might be affected.

Thousands of cricket lovers, especially RCB fans, who were celebrating since morning to witness the most crucial match are concerned.

Many arterial roads where the white topping work is taken up have turned into pools.

(With DHNS and agency inputs)