2,250 consumers take part in Vidyut Adalat

Bescom's Vidyut Adalat programme received a good response from people with 2,250 consumers participating in the adalats held in eight districts on Saturday.

In a statement, Bescom said 950 applications were received and many of them were disposed of on the spot.

"Customers raised issues, like frequent power interruptions, dangerous electric poles, problems with electric meters and billing. We will make sure that the pending applications are reviewed by our higher officials in a time-bound manner," a senior Bescom official said.

The adalat on Saturday was the fifth in the series which started in June.

The adalats were held on the instructions of Energy Minister Sunil Kumar V.

The minister said that these forums could help provide speedy remedies to power-related issues of rural consumers.

Vidyut Adalats will be held on the third Saturday of every month.