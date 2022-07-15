23 years after recruitment, Karnataka govt yet to promote assistant entomologists

Assistant entomologists, who the state government appointed in 1999 to help with vector-borne diseases, have not been promoted even once in these 23 years.

An entomologist studies or is an expert in the branch of zoology concerned with insects.

Recruited one per district, these 30 entomologists are tasked with surveying the localities to ensure vector-borne diseases (VBDs) are under control, which they achieve by spreading public awareness and source reduction for dengue and chikungunya control.

While claiming that their efforts had helped bring down the spread of various VBDs, they say they could do much more, provided they have the required support from the state government.

“For instance, Karnataka used to record nearly two lakh malaria cases a year in 2001. Now, we have been able to bring it down to less than 1,000. But, even after 20 years, if we have no opportunity for career growth, and it disheartens and dampens our morale,” said an assistant entomologist, on condition of anonymity.

Other states fare better

He added that the recognition is better in states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Drawing a parallel to situations in the adjoining states, he said, "Assistant entomologists have an opportunity to reach the position of Assistant Director (Entomology) in Kerala and Deputy Director (Entomology) in Andhra Pradesh. However, here, there is no cadre specification and many among us have been holding the same designation for over 20 years.”

They alleged that they have not been given adequate decision-making powers or infrastructure or manpower required to carry out their duties.

“We have to carry out surveillance activities across the district and do not even have a vehicle dedicated for this work. While states like Tamil Nadu have more than 300 entomologists, we hardly have 30,” said yet another assistant entomologist.

The officials also pointed out that Karnataka has a long way to go in terms of entomological studies and needs better support and guidance from the government.

“Karnataka does not have a research institute for entomological studies such as viral isolation and mosquito studies. We have to send our samples to Delhi, Puducherry, or Hosur,” an official said, admitting to receiving annual hikes but no promotions.

In 2013, former chief minister the late Dharam Singh wrote to the central government to direct the state government to implement the Kerala model.

New Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules

Talking about the delayed promotion, State Health Commissioner Randeep D said, “We have 141 cadres in the health department. It has come to our notice that a few of them have not got promotions. We are working on new Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules and these issues will be addressed.”