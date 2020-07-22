291 private hospitals served notices over Covid-19 beds, ICU

The civic body has directed the private hospitals in the city to notify it about the availability of beds in the hospitals in 24 hours failing which they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act.

BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said show-cause notices have been issued to all 291 private hospitals on Monday, instructing the hospitals to provide details about the availability of beds in general and in ICU, and ventilators.

The hospitals have to inform about the number of beds reserved for the government, the number of Covid patients admitted and the bed left under the government quota.