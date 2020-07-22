291 private hospitals served notices over Covid-19 beds

291 private hospitals served notices over Covid-19 beds, ICU

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2020, 01:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 02:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The civic body has directed the private hospitals in the city to notify it about the availability of beds in the hospitals in 24 hours failing which they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act.

BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said show-cause notices have been issued to all 291 private hospitals on Monday, instructing the hospitals to provide details about the availability of beds in general and in ICU, and ventilators.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The hospitals have to inform about the number of beds reserved for the government, the number of Covid patients admitted and the bed left under the government quota.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
bengaluru hospitals
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 