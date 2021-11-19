3 persons killed, 2 injured as SUV rams into cab on Bengaluru airport road

Heavy rains and poor visibility on Bengaluru roads resulted in a fatal accident on Thursday evening on the International Airport Road killing three people on the spot and leaving two others injured. According to the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP), the incident happened near the Vidyanagar Cross of Bettahalasuru in Chikkajala police limits at around 9:30 pm.

The BTP police revealed to DH that a Mahindra XUV car coming towards Bengaluru crossed over the divider after losing control and rammed into a cab going towards the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). "Due to the impact, the cab was fully damaged and all the three persons travelling in the cab died on the spot including a woman. The two people who were in the XUV also suffered injuries and the locals have admitted them to the hospital," explained DCP Traffic (North).

Locals revealed that the police towed the mangled remains of the car along with the dead as it was extremely difficult to take out the bodies and the traffic towards the KIA was piling up. "Later with the help of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services personnel, police were able to retrieve the bodies of the deceased," explained a local resident. The BTP police explained that the traffic block was cleared later.

