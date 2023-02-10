30° Celsius in Bengaluru normal, says IMD

Since February, the temperature has been rising in Bengaluru, with the maximum touching 31 degrees Celsius.

According to A Prasad, who heads the India Meteorological Department in Bengaluru, the maximum temperature is likely to remain normal till February 20.

Summer from March 1

“Officially, summer will start only on March 1. But its impact may be felt in the last week or last 10 days of February. With global warming, we are seeing more fluctuations — for example, last December was more chilly than usual,” he said.

“Towards the end of February, the maximum temperature can go up to 33 degrees, but not more than that.”

As of now, the February temperature is closer to normal, that is, the average for 30 years from 1991 to 2020.

“The normal maximum temperature for February is 30.9 degrees Celsius, and the current value is close to it at around 31 degrees.” The minimum temperature is now hovering around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius, he said.

The city did not see major fluctuations in January, too. However, cold wave warnings were issued in certain parts of north Karnataka.

For March, the normal maximum temperature is 33.4 degrees Celsius, and the meteorological department is not expecting an abnormal increase this year.

“The highest temperature ever in March in Bengaluru was 37.3 degrees, in 1996. The maximum temperature can go up to or lower than this value, but not more,” Prasad said.