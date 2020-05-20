30 cops, judge quarantined as accused tests coronavirus-positve

Over 30 policemen of the Hebbagodi police station in Bengaluru, including the inspector, sub-inspector and other staff, were sent to institutional quarantine after two youths they arrested in a steel theft case tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The judge before whom the accused were produced, and his family have also been placed under institutional quarantine.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

K Nanjunde Gowda, DySP, Anekal subdivision (Bengaluru Rural district), said the cops had on May 16 arrested two drivers — a 28-year-old from Padarayanapura and a 30-year-old from KR Puram — based on a complaint by a steel supplier.

Both were produced before a local court. As per protocol, the two were tested for COVID-19 and remanded in police custody. On Tuesday, their results came positive, following which more than 30 police staff including an inspector, sub-inspector, crime team, vehicle drivers and other station staff were sent to institutional quarantine as they came in direct contact with the accused while interrogating them and bringing them to the station.

An officer said that five more people, including private firm employees, security guards and locals who helped the police to nab the accused, were quarantined.