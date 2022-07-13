32 mass fish-kill incidents recorded in Bengaluru lakes since 2017

Despite authorities splurging crores of rupees on lake rejuvenation, incidents of fish dying in troves have been a concern for activists.

A study by ActionAid Association which works for social and ecological justice has found at least 32 incidents of fish deaths in Bengaluru lakes since 2017 and the numbers are only increasing over the years.

While, on average, five mass fish deaths were reported in the past, this year eight have been reported in the first seven months.

“Even more shocking is the reporting of multiple fish deaths in at least four lakes,” said Raghavendra B, Programme Manager, ActionAid Association India.

“For instance, fish-kill incidents have been reported thrice in Haralur Lake in the last five years. This shows adequate action has not been taken when such incidents were reported,” Raghavendra added.

Lake activist Balaji Raghotham Bali said he is yet to see effective action being taken in many of those incidents. “Every time we complain to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) about such incidents, the officials visit the lake and collect samples. We have not seen any action so far,” Bali said.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials said they are constantly monitoring the quality of water in the lakes.

“We collect samples and test water quality every month. We also conduct seasonal water checks and communicate the action to be taken to the implementing agency. We will ensure we follow it up with the agencies,” said KSPCB Chairman Dr Shanth A Thimmaiah.

The ActionAid Association report noted that seven out of the 32 mass fish deaths were reported in May, the pre-monsoon season. Experts attribute the deaths to poor maintenance of stormwater drains (SWD).

“The SWDs will have deposits of garbage and all toxic materials, which will be carried into the water bodies once the rains start. Hence, the majority of the incidents have been reported in the pre-monsoon period. The officials need to ensure they carry out pre-monsoon cleaning of the SWDs,” said Environmentalist Yellappa Reddy A N.

The report, based on fish-kill incidents reported in the media since 2017, blames discharge of sewage into the lake as the main cause for fish deaths.