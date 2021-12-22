3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Bengaluru

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Bengaluru at 07:14 am on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 & Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/iax6vbE3wO pic.twitter.com/irvoaQmaMF — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 22, 2021

More to follow...

