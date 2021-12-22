3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 22 2021, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 09:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Bengaluru at 07:14 am on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

More to follow...

Earthquake
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

