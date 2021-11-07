395 rented scooters not returned to firm since 2019

395 rented scooters not returned to firm since March 2019

The scooter rentals were booked through a mobile app, and customers had submitted the necessary documents at the company’s office

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2021, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 04:48 ist
395 scooters are yet to be returned to Drivezy India Travels Pvt Ltd. Credit: DH File Photo

As many as 395 two-wheelers rented by a bike rental company haven’t been returned by customers since March 2019. 

Girish Kumar G, head of operations at self-drive bike rental firm Drivezy India Travels Pvt Ltd, has filed a police complaint over the missing scooters and sought action against 395 customers. He has submitted the details of all the customers. 

The scooter rentals were booked through a mobile app, and customers had submitted the necessary documents at the company’s office. They were supposed to return the scooters but failed to do so, according to the complaint. 

Police have registered a case and are pursuing necessary action.

