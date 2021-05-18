4 held for stealing Remdesivir from Bengaluru railway hospital

Four people, who allegedly stole Remdesivir injection vials from the Divisional Railway Hospital here and sold them in the black market at exorbitant rates, have been arrested, authorities said on Tuesday.

Based on credible information from the field units, the Railway Protection Force of Bengaluru Division conducted a raid and arrested the four including one contractual worker and Group C/D employees working in Divisional Railway Hospital, the South Western Railways said in a statement.

They were booked under Section-3 of Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act and produced before a court that remanded them to judicial custody.

The staff involved have been suspended and stringent disciplinary action has been initiated by the Railway administration against them, the statement added.