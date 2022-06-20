40 hours on, body of engineer washed away in drain found

Nearly 40 hours after a 28-year-old civil engineer was swept away after he fell into an open stormwater drain in Gayathri Layout in KR Puram, his body was recovered by rescue workers on Sunday morning.

The body of Mithun Kumar was found stuck in an underbridge around 750 metres away from the spot where he was trying to stop his two-wheeler from being pulled into the water.

As the rescue workers did not find the body in the stormwater drain during the initial hours of the operation, a massive hunt was launched in Seegehalli Lake as they believed the 28-year-old may have been pulled into the waterbody.

The rescue team comprising of 59 personnel of the state disaster response force (SDRF), 24 personnel of the national disaster response force (NDRF), and 20 fire personnel were part of the operation the whole of Saturday.

They resumed the hunt on Sunday only to find the lifeless body stuck close to the underbridge near Cambridge College.

Kumar, who was living in a rented house next to the drain, hailed from Sagar taluk in Shivamogga. As Seegehalli Lake started overflowing, the 28-year-old was trying to move his two-wheeler elsewhere but the surging waters dragged him into the drain.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been under fire for repeated instances of rail-related calamities that have taken away many lives.

Close to a dozen people have been washed away in the stormwater drains over the last 10 years.