400 people attend free health camp at ITI Hospital

Doctors with expertise in orthopaedics, opthalmology and general medicine provided free consultation

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 11 2021, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 02:26 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A free health check-up camp organised at ITI Hospital,  Dooravani Nagar, on August 5 and 6 drew more than 400 people from East Bengaluru. 

The hospital conducted ECG, blood pressure, haemoglobin, glucose random blood sugar and urine routine tests.

Doctors with expertise in orthopaedics, opthalmology and general medicine provided free consultation. 

People from Ramamurthy Nagar, KR Puram, Vijinapura, Mahadevapura, Banaswadi, ITI Colony and the adjoining areas benefited from the camp, according to a news release. 

Bengaluru
Health Care
hospitals
Karnataka

