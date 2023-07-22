40,000 properties illegally converted from B Katha to A Katha: BBMP

The BBMP has identified nearly 40,000 buildings in the city that have been illegally converted from B Khata to A Khata.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Raipura, in a letter to the zonal commissioners, directed them to constitute a dedicated team of revenue officials to identify those properties which have been illegally converted to A Khata and revert the action.

"Since 2015-16, 45,133 properties have been converted from B Khata to A Khata by levying a fee of close to Rs 898 crore. However, of these, 37,968 cases have paid less than Rs 1 lakh and we suspect that many of these are illegal conversions. Even among those who have paid over Rs 1 lakh, there might be a few illegal conversions and they should be identified,” Raipura wrote.

The BBMP suspects that close to 90 per cent of the conversion could be illegal. Data from the BBMP showed that the majority of these conversions were from the Mahadevapura Zone, followed by Bommanahalli.