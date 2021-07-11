429 more trees to be cut down for airport metro line

An additional 429 trees will be cut down for Namma Metro's airport line under Phase 2B. And many more will go once the BMRCL discloses the full details of the project requirement.

For now, nearly 2,000 trees will make way for the metro line, as against 1,507 estimated earlier.

In June, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) proposed to remove 1,507 trees for the construction of one section under Phase 2B, from Kasturinagar to Kempapura, which would have eight stations.

On Saturday, the government notified the BMRCL's proposal to clear another 429 trees for the second section of the airport line, from Hebbal to Bagalur Cross, which would have to five stations.

With this, as many as 1,936 trees will be felled for the airport line. The number is likely to go up further when the BMRCL discloses the number of trees to be removed for the remaining section of the line, from Bettahalasuru to the Kempegowda International Airport terminals.

The BBMP's Forest Department has already notified the BMRCL's request to fell 1,859 trees for the Silk Board-KR Puram metro line under Phase 2A. The two lines will form a single corridor that will connect the IT hub to the international airport.