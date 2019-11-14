44 schools face disaffiliation for not teaching Kannada

Over 44 private unaided city schools could lose affiliation over their failure to comply with the compulsory Kannada Language Learning act 2015.

After the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) submitted a report singling out the 44 city schools for not keeping Kannada as the first or second language, state primary and secondary education minister has asked the concerned official to re-visit the schools and submit a report by November 20.

“If the schools are shown to violate the Act, the officials will recommend for their disaffiliation,” primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said while addressing the media after a review meeting with the department officials and KDA authorities on Wednesday.

“As per the Act, it’s compulsory for every school in Karnataka to teach Kannada as first or second language. But some schools have violated the Act,” said the KDA report.

A state-level committee constituted under the primary and secondary education minister will conduct surprise visits to check if the schools are complying with compulsory implementation of Kannada. The panel will examine if the schools have hired trained Kannada teachers by visiting them once in three months.

Private school managements have expressed displeasure over the compulsory implementation of Kannada and have urged the government to get the respective boards to issue the official orders.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will survey over 11.71 lakh government and aided schools across the nation to verify the available infrastructure. The survey will be held from November 20 to December 20. The state government will be holding a similar survey of 55,965 schools. The survey is called Sumeeksha.

The schools have also been instructed to mention about Constitution along with the prayer during the morning assemblies in an effort to create awareness about it.