'5-day Ganesha festivity at National College Ground'

In a big relief to those living in the vicinity of the National College Ground, the BBMP commissioner overturned a resolution by the Palike’s council to allow Ganesha festival celebrations in the playground for 11 days. The festivities are now limited to just five days.

The BBMP council had approved the subject of allowing 11 days for Ganesha Festival in the National College Ground in Basavanagudi in a meeting held on February 19 this year.

The BBMP had also passed a resolution on the subject proposed by former mayor B S Sathyanarayana stating five days for Ganesha festivities are not enough ‘to preserve the culture’.

The resolution by the council drew flak, as it would be contempt of court in fact. The BBMP itself had in 2017 submitted an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court in the case against Shankarapuram RWA, stating that five days of non-sporting activities in a month - 60 days a year - will be allowed on the ground.

“I have clearly told the council members that the resolution cannot stand and has to be withdrawn. We had earlier submitted to the court that only five days of non-sporting activity will be allowed in a month in the case against Shankarapuram RWA. The court disposed of the matter. That makes it just five days," Prasad elaborated.

"So I cannot permit this based on the council’s resolution. Ganesha Festival Committee approached us requesting to appeal to the court to allow 11 days. However, I have rejected it and have asked them to approach the court and take permission. The National College Ground will be limited for five days as of now,” BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad told DH.

Deccan herald had published an article in July 2018, titled ‘Palike’s U-turn on Ganesha playground’ on the matter.

Shankarapuram residents had condemned the BBMP council’s move of allowing 11 days for the Ganesha festival celebrations without consulting them.