B'luru: 5% rebate on property tax in force till June 30

5% rebate on property tax in force till June-end in Bengaluru

Extending the 5 per cent rebate on property tax was also a request made by the former mayors

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2023, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 01:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a welcome move for property owners in Bengaluru, the state government has announced the extension of a 5 per cent rebate on property tax for the month of June.

A 5 per cent rebate on the property tax, which had expired on April-end, has been extended for the full month of June. In an order issued by the state government on Thursday, the discount will apply to owners who are paying the property tax on or before June 30. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar termed the move a “gift” to the citizens of Bengaluru. 

Generally, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) offers a 5 per cent rebate on property tax in the first month of the financial year and gets extended by a month. This year, such an extension was not given as the model code of conduct was in place. While the rebate helps the property owners, it also provides cash in the hands of BBMP for clearing pending bills, which are due for works that were done over the last two years. 

Also Read | BBMP readies audit report on the condition of 41 underpasses 
 

Extending the 5 per cent rebate on property tax was also a request made by the former mayors who met the Bengaluru development minister on Thursday. The BBMP officials said those who have made the payments in May will get the 5 per cent rebate adjusted to their property tax when they make payment next year. 

In the 2023-24 budget, the BBMP has targeted collection of R 4,690 crore from property tax including other cesses. Last year, it had collected over Rs 3,332 crore from property tax. Much of the taxes came from Mahadevapura and the East zones of the BBMP.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
property tax
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

 