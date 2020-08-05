50% beds at Broadway Hospital for Corona warriors

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to reserve 50% of beds at the Broadway Hospital in Shivajinagar for Covid warriors.

At the monthly council meeting, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the Broadway Hospital, constructed in association with Infosys Foundation at Rs 30 crore, will reserve 50% of beds to Covid warriors.

The hospital has 200 dedicated Covid beds with oxygen facilities and 30 intensive care units with ventilator support and will start functioning soon, he said.

BBMP officials, police personnel, health officials, pourakarmikas and others, who are in the frontline in the fight against Covid-19, face the risk of contracting the virus. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ordered reserving 50% of beds for them at the Broadway Hospital.

It is not only for BBMP officials, but it is for all who are working in fighting against Covid, Prasad added.

Infosys Foundation’s Sudha Murty had come forward to fund Rs 10.25 crore for equipment and infrastructure at the hospital.