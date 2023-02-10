B'luru traffic fine collection crosses Rs 65 cr

50% fine rebate: Bengaluru traffic fine collection crosses Rs 65 cr

Data from BTP showed that, as of 8.10 pm on Thursday, Rs 12,36,35,450 was collected, clearing 4,84,254 cases

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 10 2023, 02:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 03:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A week after the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) announced a 50 per cent concession on traffic fines, the total collection has crossed Rs 65 crore.

Data from BTP showed that, as of 8.10 pm on Thursday, Rs 12,36,35,450 was collected, clearing 4,84,254 cases.

Read | Will create database of fake number plates: Bengaluru Traffic Police

About 2,51,623 cases of traffic violations were cleared via personal digital assistants at various traffic police stations, bringing in Rs 5,99,20,900.

Traffic violators cleared 1,49,672 cases by paying Rs 4,24,45,650 via Paytm.

About 82,364 cases were cleared by violators who paid Rs 2,11,16,450 via Bangalore One and 595 cases of traffic violations were cleared at the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road, bringing in Rs 1,52,450.

The total number of traffic violations cleared since Friday stands at 23,73,852 after traffic violators paid a total of Rs 65,93,60,291 to the BTP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru traffic

What's Brewing

Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'

Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

 