50% fine rebate: Bengaluru traffic fine collection crosses Rs 65 cr

A week after the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) announced a 50 per cent concession on traffic fines, the total collection has crossed Rs 65 crore.

Data from BTP showed that, as of 8.10 pm on Thursday, Rs 12,36,35,450 was collected, clearing 4,84,254 cases.

About 2,51,623 cases of traffic violations were cleared via personal digital assistants at various traffic police stations, bringing in Rs 5,99,20,900.

Traffic violators cleared 1,49,672 cases by paying Rs 4,24,45,650 via Paytm.

About 82,364 cases were cleared by violators who paid Rs 2,11,16,450 via Bangalore One and 595 cases of traffic violations were cleared at the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road, bringing in Rs 1,52,450.

The total number of traffic violations cleared since Friday stands at 23,73,852 after traffic violators paid a total of Rs 65,93,60,291 to the BTP.