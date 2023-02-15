50% off on traffic fines: Bengaluru police await official order

Bengaluru Traffic Police say they are waiting for an official government order on extending the 50 per cent discount on traffic fine payments.
A senior traffic police officer stressed that the logistics were in place for facilitating the payments.
On Monday, Justice B Veerappa, Karnataka High Court judge and Executive Chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), stated that the offer might be extended by two weeks considering requests from the general public and the police.
A meeting was due to take place on Tuesday to discuss the extension but the final order is yet to come.
