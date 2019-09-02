6-car metro trains to run on Green Line from October

Passengers travelling on Namma Metro's Green Line (Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli) can finally heave a sigh of relief as the authorities have promised to introduce six-car trains on the route from next month.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that 25 trains of three-car sets have been converted into six-car trains till now but they could not be introduced on the Green Line due to prevailing issues related to power supply for such trains.

"The constraints in the local capacity of receiving substation have since been addressed. From October 1, onwards BMRCL is committed to induct more 6-car train sets on the north-south (Green) line at the rate of three or four trains per month. We are targeting to complete commission of the 50 train sets by March 2020," BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officers Yashvanth Chavan said.

Though two six-car trains have been deployed on the line, they have failed to make any positive impact. In comparison, commuting on Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli-Mysore Road) has become convenient after the introduction of the six-car trains. "All the trains on the east-west corridor (Purple Line) are now running with six cars," the release said.