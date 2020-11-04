6 computerised train reservation centres to reopen in Bengaluru

Six more computerised train reservation centres will reopen in the Bengaluru divisoin from November 5 to 30 to cater to passengers during the festive season.

Reservation centres at Banashankari BDA Complex, Koramangala BDA Complex and Jayanagar Shopping Complex will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on week days and from 8 am to 2 pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The counters at Majilis-e-Millia Islamia Building on NR Road, KSSIDC Complex in Electronics City and APSRTC Bus Stand, Puttaparthi, will function from 8 am to 2 pm on all days.