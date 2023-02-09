6 days on, traffic fine collection crosses Rs 50 cr in Bengaluru

Six days after the state government announced a 50% concession on all pending traffic fines, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) collected a total of Rs 51,85,40,531.

Data from the BTP showed that as of 8 pm on Wednesday, Rs 9,06,94,800 had been collected, clearing a total of 3,23,629 cases.

About 1,59,964 cases were cleared via personal digital assistants at various police stations, bringing in Rs 4,36,58,900. Violators cleared 1,20,590 cases by paying Rs 3,59,66,950 via Paytm.

About 42,710 cases were cleared by violators who paid Rs 1,09,83,500 via Bangalore One and 365 cases of traffic violations were cleared at the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road, raking in Rs 85,450.

The total amount collected since Friday stands at Rs 51,85,40,531 after clearing 18,26,060 cases.