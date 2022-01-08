6 killed in two road accidents in South Bengaluru

Four members of a family, two of them women, died when an over-speeding truck rammed into their car at NICE Road near the Kanakapura Road junction.

Police officials said their car was trailing two Canter trucks on NICE Road near Puravankara Apartments at the Kanakapura Road intersection. “An over-speeding truck crashed into the car from behind killing all the people on the spot. We are yet to identify the victims,” an official said.

The accident caused a traffic jam on NICE Road for nearly three hours. In a separate road accident, two youngsters returning from a party crashed their motorbikes into a median near the Indira Canteen on Outer Ring Road near PES University and died in the impact.

Lakshmeesha (28), an engineer, and Raghavendra (32), a lab technical assistant, partied at a Nagarabhavi resto-bar with their friends Rakshith and Gautam. They were returning to their homes at Byatarayanapura in two separate bikes without wearing helmets. The accident happened as they were going from Mysuru Road towards the 100 Feet Ring Road.

A case has been registered with the Banashankari Traffic police station.

