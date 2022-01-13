6-year-old child prodigy, granddaughter of Harikatha Vidwan killed in road accident

Until last week, the six-year-old Samanvi Roopesh, daughter of a traffic warden and granddaughter of Harikatha Vidwan Gururajulu Naidu, was stealing the hearts with her sweet talk and mannerisms in a popular reality show-Nannamma Superstar on Colors Kannada channel.

But in a twisted turn of fate on Thursday evening, the child prodigy was killed in a road accident near Vajarahalli on Kanakapura Road after a tipper truck crashed into the two-wheeler in which she was travelling with her mother.

While Samanvi died on the spot, her mother and television artist Amrutha Naidu (34), who is also a Harikatha exponent, sustained injuries. The duo was eliminated from the show last week according to sources.

The deceased Samanvi's father Roopesh works as a traffic warden at Hulimavu. According to the traffic officials from the Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station, Amrutha was taking her daughter to the Metro station at around 4:30 pm on a two-wheeler.

"During the same time, an overspeeding tipper truck passing from Konanakunte cross towards NICE Road tipped the two-wheeler (scooty) near the metro pillar-223 (Infront of Nitesh Caesars Apartment) on the busy Kanakapura Road. Due to this, the duo fell onto the road," the officials explained. "Samanvi was strongly hit below the waist by the bumper near the rear wheel of the tipper and her hands were bleeding with bruises. The kid was profusely bleeding and succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital," an official said. Her mother, Amrutha was also rushed to the hospital where she is being treated for injuries.

The Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police have arrested the tipper driver and registered a case under IPC sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) and investigating further.

