60-year-old house crumbles, residents evacuated in time

60-year-old house crumbles, residents evacuate just in time

Meanwhile, authorities have continued efforts to clear the rubble of a 100-year-old building on Commercial Street that collapsed on Saturday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2021, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 04:41 ist

A 60-year-old house collapsed in northern Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar on Sunday, days after developing cracks and tilting following incessant rains. 

While a seven-member family living in the house had evacuated on Saturday, they accused the BBMP of not responding to their complaints about the cracks and the
tilting. 

The house is in Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Dayanandanagar. Police and BBMP officials are clearing the rubble. 

Also Read | Bengaluru building collapse: Build, but safety first 

A BBMP official said that the house had been identified in a recent survey of dilapidated structures and that funds had been sanctioned for its reconstruction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana programme. 

“Two families living in the house had some problems due to which funds were not released. So they continued to live there,” he said. 

Commercial St building

Meanwhile, authorities have continued efforts to clear the rubble of a 100-year-old building on Commercial Street that collapsed on Saturday. 

The BBMP is preparing to demolish the 404 dilapidated buildings identified in the recent city-wide survey. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
India News
collapse
Rajajinagar

What's Brewing

Draft 'Asterix' story revealed by author's daughter

Draft 'Asterix' story revealed by author's daughter

How Sanjeev Kumar got his screen name

How Sanjeev Kumar got his screen name

Do it for Kohli: Raina's message to India T20 WC squad

Do it for Kohli: Raina's message to India T20 WC squad

Russia crew back after filming first movie in space

Russia crew back after filming first movie in space

Why are heart ailments more prevalent in young adults?

Why are heart ailments more prevalent in young adults?

 