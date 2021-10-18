60-year-old house crumbles, residents evacuate just in time

A 60-year-old house collapsed in northern Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar on Sunday, days after developing cracks and tilting following incessant rains.

While a seven-member family living in the house had evacuated on Saturday, they accused the BBMP of not responding to their complaints about the cracks and the

tilting.

The house is in Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Dayanandanagar. Police and BBMP officials are clearing the rubble.

A BBMP official said that the house had been identified in a recent survey of dilapidated structures and that funds had been sanctioned for its reconstruction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana programme.

“Two families living in the house had some problems due to which funds were not released. So they continued to live there,” he said.

Commercial St building

Meanwhile, authorities have continued efforts to clear the rubble of a 100-year-old building on Commercial Street that collapsed on Saturday.

The BBMP is preparing to demolish the 404 dilapidated buildings identified in the recent city-wide survey.

