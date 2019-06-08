69 trees, 90-plus electric poles: Downpour takes toll

Trees toppled, electric poles fell, neighbourhoods plunged into darkness and roads went under water as an intense thunderstorm wreaked havoc in the city on Thursday night.

According to the Forest Cell of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as many as 69 trees, 220 tree branches and over 90 electric poles collapsed in the 40-minute-long hailstorm.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar, which recorded the highest rainfall with 40 mm rain, bore the brunt, as 40 uprooted trees and 150 branches paralysed traffic movement. Motorists had to take diversion due to blocked roads.

Areas under south zone were not spared either, as about 18 trees were uprooted and 25 branches collapsed. Electricity was another casualty as wires snapped and poles fell like nine pins in several areas. Traffic on Girinagar Main Road that connects commuters from Hanumanthanagar, Basawanagudi, Srinivasanagar and surrounding areas had to be diverted as uprooted trees blocked most of the stretch.

According to BBMP’s control room, underpasses like K R Circle, Le Meridian and others were flooded. Roads in Chickpet and Majestic areas were no better.

With the Thursday night score of 69 trees, 90-plus electric poles and 220 tree branches, pre-monsoon showers have uprooted more than 415 trees and 1,381 tree branches since May 7.

Cholarajappa, Deputy Conservator of Forest, BBMP, said 21 teams of forest personnel, 63 teams of assistant engineers from BBMP sub-divisions were pressed into service to address rain-related problems.