7-ft-long Indian Python rescued in Bengaluru's Anjanapura

A wildlife conservation team of the BBMP’s forest department rescued a seven-foot-long Indian Rock Python in Anjanapura, off Kanakapura Road, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials swung into action after a resident complained about the serpent slithering into the South Bengaluru locality.

While pythons rarely venture into residential localities of the city, they have been sighted in areas surrounded by reserve forests.

The BBMP has requested the public to call the helpline (080-22221188) whenever snakes are sighted in public places.