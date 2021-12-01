7-hour power cuts in parts Bengaluru from December 1 to 4

Several parts of southern and western Bengaluru will see power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm over the next four days.
Dec 1: Vinayaka Layout, Nagarabhavi 9th Block, Vidyamana Nagar, Hosahalli, Magadi Road, Vigneshwara Nagar, Vinayakanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout and Jaraganahalli.
Dec 2: Chunchaghatta, Beereshwara Nagar and Konanakunte Industrial Area.
Dec 3: Isro Layout, Kathriguppe Main Road and Banashankari 3rd Stage.
Dec 4: Padmanabhanagar, Hosakerehalli and the surrounding areas.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Omicron crypto price jump: What's in a name?
Missing ‘S’ gene in RT-PCR test can point to Omicron
Odisha bans public New Year celebrations due to Covid
Lok Sabha to talk Covid-19 on Wednesday: Pralhad Joshi
Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition
Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism
Purity or power: India's coal quandary
10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms