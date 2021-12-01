7-hour power cuts in parts Bengaluru from December 1 to 4

Several parts of southern and western Bengaluru will see power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm over the next four days.

Dec 1: Vinayaka Layout, Nagarabhavi 9th Block, Vidyamana Nagar, Hosahalli, Magadi Road, Vigneshwara Nagar, Vinayakanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout and Jaraganahalli.

Dec 2: Chunchaghatta, Beereshwara Nagar and Konanakunte Industrial Area.

Dec 3: Isro Layout, Kathriguppe Main Road and Banashankari 3rd Stage.

Dec 4: Padmanabhanagar, Hosakerehalli and the surrounding areas.