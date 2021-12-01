7-hour power cuts in parts Bengaluru from December 1-4

7-hour power cuts in parts Bengaluru from December 1 to 4

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2021, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 03:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Several parts of southern and western Bengaluru will see power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm over the next four days. 

Dec 1: Vinayaka Layout, Nagarabhavi 9th Block, Vidyamana Nagar, Hosahalli, Magadi Road, Vigneshwara Nagar, Vinayakanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout and Jaraganahalli. 

Dec 2: Chunchaghatta, Beereshwara Nagar and Konanakunte Industrial Area. 

Dec 3: Isro Layout, Kathriguppe Main Road and Banashankari 3rd Stage. 

Dec 4: Padmanabhanagar, Hosakerehalli and the surrounding areas. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
power cuts

What's Brewing

Omicron crypto price jump: What's in a name?

Omicron crypto price jump: What's in a name?

Missing ‘S’ gene in RT-PCR test can point to Omicron

Missing ‘S’ gene in RT-PCR test can point to Omicron

Odisha bans public New Year celebrations due to Covid

Odisha bans public New Year celebrations due to Covid

Lok Sabha to talk Covid-19 on Wednesday: Pralhad Joshi

Lok Sabha to talk Covid-19 on Wednesday: Pralhad Joshi

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism

Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

 