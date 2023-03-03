75 acres of BU land encroached; fresh survey from March 3

At least 75 acres belonging to Bangalore University (BU) at the Jnanabharathi campus have been encroached upon by private people.

The Jnanabharathi campus is spread over 1,200 acres of land. The encroachment data was submitted by the BU development officer to the Bengaluru Urban district administration in a recent meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner.

Major encroachments are at Pantharapalya, Nayandahalli, Kenchenahalli, Mallatahalli and Nagarabhavi villages.

The meeting was held based on directions of the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court on January 31.

As per details submitted in the meeting, the highest encroachment is 35 acres by Janata Sites and Welfare House Building Society at survey number 23.

The university is required to submit a report on encroachments to the court. So, a fresh survey is slated to begin on Friday with help from the district administration.

According to the meeting proceedings available with DH, encroachments are: 2.10 acres by Panchajanya Vidhyapeeta at Mallathalli; 1.14 acres, 3.29 acres, 3 acres by private people; 2 acres by Vidyagiri Layout; 1 acre to construct a temple; 19.12 acres by Gavipura Layout Housing Building Society; and 1 acre by Upadhyay Layout.

After the survey, the university will prepare a detailed report on the encroachment along with details of the encroachers with necessary documents. The deputy commissioner has directed the deputy director of land records and tahsildars of Bengaluru South and North taluks to conduct a joint survey and submit the report.

Meanwhile, officials from the university confirmed to DH that they have sought police support to conduct the survey to avoid any resistance from the public.

It can be recalled that the university had to drop efforts to recover encroached land in the past due to public outcry.