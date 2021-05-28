'7,500 metro construction workers to get vaccinated'

7,500 Bengaluru metro construction workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19: CM Yediyurappa

About 3,500 construction workers were vaccinated on Thursday

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2021, 00:14 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 00:14 ist
Metro construction work underway at Old Madras Road. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka government on Thursday began vaccinating metro construction labourers by considering them as front-line workers, while officials said that employees of BMRCL will also be inoculated soon.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited the National College metro station and said 7,500 workers will be vaccinated at four metro stations in a two-day vaccination drive. Each station has six vaccination centres, with a total capacity to vaccinate 900 persons per day.

The special drive is being organised at the National College, MG Road, Byappanahalli and Vijayanagar metro stations in association with ACT Grants, The United Bengaluru and Sattva Consulting. About 3,500 construction workers were vaccinated on Thursday.

The chief minister said several corporate companies have come forward to vaccinate their employees and it was a welcome move to see them pitching in for vaccination of other front-line workers under corporate social responsibility (CSR). "This time, the health sector received Rs 175 crore under CSR grants, giving us a shot in the arm to fight the pandemic," he said.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) B L Yashavanth Chavan said they were planning to vaccinate the employees of the corporation. "Many of the employees have received the vaccine in individual capacity. We are planning a separate drive to cover those who have not been covered," he said.

