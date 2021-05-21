778 Bengaluru home-isolated Covid-19 patients die in May

As many as 778 home-isolated Covid patients died in the city this month. The high fatality has prompted the BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta to seek a detailed report on the matter.

The figures were reported by the BBMP’s death audit committee. Gupta has sought more details and several clarifications from the committee.

One of the aims of setting up the committee was to reduce the number of Covid deaths and suggest preventive measures. The committee will give a detailed report on the causes of death of home-isolated patients, Gupta said, promising necessary action.

According to the BBMP boss, a special officer has been appointed to ensure patients who get discharged from hospital face no complications. “The process of discharging recovered patients has been happening according to the procedure. There is no problem with that,” he said. Gupta said the state government would take steps to ensure the safety of vulnerable age groups during the possible third wave. He claimed that the city has enough vaccines.