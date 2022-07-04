9 injured in tree fall in Bengaluru, boy in ICU

9 injured in tree fall in B'luru, 5-yr-old boy in ICU

The tree fall on Tavarekere Main Road in BTM Layout struck walkers as well as vehicle users

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2022, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 03:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine people, including a woman and her five-year-old son, sustained injuries after a large branch of a 100-year-old banyan tree fell on them in southern Bengaluru around 9 pm on Sunday. 

The tree fall on Tavarekere Main Road in BTM Layout struck walkers as well as vehicle users. 

Rakshith, the five-year-old, was walking with his mother at the time. While Rakshith and another woman suffered serious injuries, the boy's mother and six others suffered minor injuries. 

All the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Rakshith has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital while others were discharged after being given first aid. The other woman fractured her leg. 

The fallen branch was so huge that it covered most of the busy road, causing a traffic jam in the area. Officials from the BBMP's forest department cleared the branch and restored the traffic. 

BTM Layout
Bengaluru

