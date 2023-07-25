9th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference at Christ

Christ (Deemed to be University) recently hosted the ninth Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on 'Service Learning' on its Central Campus.
Dr Rajesh Tandon, founding director of Society for Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA), a voluntary organisation, delivered the keynote address. The conference hosted representatives from Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and several other countries.
The conference was divided into three sub-themes to facilitate broader understanding and research on service learning. The sub themes are Service-Learning: Curriculum Design, Pedagogy and Student Engagement; Strategy for Community Partnership, Engagement and Empowerment; and Avenues for Community-based Participatory Research.
Through the conference, the participants were exposed to service-learning practices, theories, and methodologies. The conference also hoped to forge partnerships and collaborations among institutions and strengthen the regional network of service-learning practitioners and researchers.
