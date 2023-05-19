A design challenge to better Bengaluru's urban places

Bengaluru-based Sensing Local and Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) and the Institute of Urban Designers India (IUDI) have launched an Urban Revamp Design Challenge.

The challenge seeks ideas to transform two public places.

The winners will have the opportunity to collaborate with local communities, technical experts, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to bring their design ideas to life.

The sites for Urban Revamp 2023 are — Benniganahalli flyover (Ward 117) and Padarayanapura (Ward 168). These are a defunct urban void and a happenstance public square — both of which have been selected based on parametres such as high pedestrian density and diverse user groups, among others.

Under this contest, the organisers expect proposals from designers, creatives, and innovators to reimagine these public spaces for redevelopment and foster new imaginative futures that focus on inclusiveness, climate, and community.

The first edition of the challenge in 2021 invited designs for Doddanekundi (Ward 85) and Banaswadi (Ward 27) and saw nearly 150 participants. The winning teams had pitched their ideas to the BBMP, and are currently under implementation with a total budget allocation of Rs 32 crore.

The deadline for registrations for the Urban Revamp Design Challenge is May 26. For more information and to register for the competition, visit www.urbanrevamp.in.