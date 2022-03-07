A dignity march in support of women’s right to education

More than 250 women and members of the LGBTQI community marched from Siddalingaiah Circle on Vittal Mallya Road on Sunday evening under the banner of ‘Women+ March for Dignity, Education, Choice, Plurality and Peace’.

The march was organised by ‘Concerned Women+ of Karnataka’ to highlight the fundamental rights of women in the spirit of International Women’s Day.

Referring to the hijab row, Aishwarya R, one of the organisers, said: “In the current scenario in the state, women are facing the brunt of it by missing out on education. Through this march, we want to assert the constitutional values and rights of women.”

Inspired by the lives and work of social reformers Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh, the marchers urged people to empathise with the marginalised in the educational setting for various reasons. The group, which included teachers, students, lawyers, activists and even survivors of abuse, also tied black dupattas as a sign of protest during the march.

The march culminated near Town Hall where there were poetry readings, dance performances as well as reading of solidarity letters from different parts of the country. There was also a reading of the preamble of the Constitution and a candlelight vigil to mark the end of the event.

