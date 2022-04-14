A multidisciplinary approach to ‘design thinking’ at CMR varisty

CMR University on Tuesday launched ‘Design Thinking Day’ to promote a multidisciplinary approach to design thinking.

Students from various disciplines like law, engineering, management and psychology took part in dealing with the wicked problems associated with design.

The university has mandated Design Thinking as part of its core curriculum for all undergraduate as well as postgraduate students.

Under the theme of ‘What design thinking can do’, students came up with various projects like viable options for waste management to look into food, plastic, biomedical waste and many more.

They also recommended various ideas like apps to reduce screen time on phones and methods of efficiency in food packaging, among others.

Chief Guest at the event, Sonia Manchanda, a designpreneur and the founding partner of Spread Design and Innovation Pvt Ltd, said: “Design is a critical strategy and path to respond to shifts, transforming business models, and life, with a human-centred and sensitive approach towards all stakeholders and without compromising on national and environmental interests.”

“It is very encouraging to see design integrated with various schools at CMR University that will create many more design students and practitioners, creating new possibilities and expanding the potential for designing a better India and world.”

