A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

In a city like Bengaluru, you need to look back, ahead, up and down before you take that next step

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 23 2021, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 08:36 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

Footpaths are for pedestrians. 'Is that even a statement?' you might ask. Well, such remarks need to be made, said aloud in big, bold letters in a city like Bengaluru, where you need to look back, ahead, up and down before you take that next step.

For, behind you might be a motorcyclist speeding at you, taking – what he thinks is a smart shortcut - bypassing all that road traffic. Yes, right on your footpath. Don’t you have a right to stop him and say ‘Get off my footpath, rider!’?

 

To discuss this and more, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Nikita Luke, Senior Project Associate, World Resources Institute (WRI) India.

Listen in...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
dh radio
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

 