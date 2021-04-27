A week on, BBMP still struggling to generate BU numbers

The Bengaluru Urban (BU) number is not necessary to admit critical Covid-19 patients.

Hospitals can instead conduct rapid antigen tests for such patients in need of a bed, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

The undue delay by the Palike in generating the BU number for Covid-19 positive patients has become a problem larger than the pandemic itself in the last few days. This delay has even led to the death of many patients, who could have survived if they had timely access to a hospital bed.

After several citizens complained about the delay, Palike’s Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan had instructed all zonal officers to ensure that hospitals attended to critical patients and in dire need of beds.



However, despite this order, many hospitals in the city continue to refuse to admit patients who walk in without the BU code. Their severe symptoms of Covid-19 are ignored.

Bhupesh B, a resident of JP Nagar, recalled how the delayed generation of the number had made it tough for a friend who tested positive for the virus: “My friend had severe symptoms and was badly in need of a hospital bed. But no BU number was generated. Three popular hospitals in the city refused to admit him. My friend could be admitted only the next day.”

When contacted, Gupta said: “We understand that patients who are yet to receive their reports or the BU numbers can get critical. We had earlier ordered all hospitals to stabilise patients who walk in with Covid-like symptoms or symptoms of SARI/Influenza and to hospitalise them if beds are available.”

Here on, he said, hospitals need not wait for the BU number or positive report for admitting patients. “If required, the hospitals can conduct rapid antigen tests and immediately admit the patients, if beds are available,” he added.