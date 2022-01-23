A year on, BBMP’s move to fund ward committees bearing fruit

The BBMP’s plan to allocate Rs 60 lakh to ward committees for civic works a year ago seems to be yielding results with several wards making good use of the funds for local projects.

Citizens from various wards, who gathered for Janaagraha’s webinar ‘Are Ward Committees Using Budget Allocated to Them?’, spoke on the planning and insights that went into the projects in their wards using Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) funds.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Thulasi Maddineni said the civic body, based on inputs gathered from the campaign ‘MyCityMyBudget’, wanted to incentivise citizens to participate in their ward activities by giving them a chance to decide. “Each ward committee is an act of faith for our citizens,” she said.

Thulasi, also the nodal officer in charge of ward 19 (Sanjay Nagar), said the money was earmarked for specific works. “We allocated Rs 20 lakh for pothole repairs and details of spending are available with the ward engineers. Similarly, another Rs 20 lakh was allocated for footpath repair works,” she said.

Janaagraha will take up a footpath walkability survey with citizens to prioritise works.

The remaining Rs 20 lakh will be spent on maintaining and repairing borewells since 10,000 borewells are found in the city, the civic official added.

Stating that the BBMP is close to planning the next year’s budget, Thulasi said: “We are nearing the end of January and citizens can submit their inputs to ward committees, which will help us decide where to undertake the work and direct the funds.”

Janaagraha’s head of civic participation Srinivas Alavilli said several citizens spoke in the webinar on how they worked together in their ward committees and planned to use the Rs 60 lakh BBMP funding. The webinar is part of Janaagraha’s city politics series.

Geetha, a member of the Sanjay Nagar ward committee, said they chose footpaths closer to schools and colleges for repair. “This will help many children taking the route every day,” she said.

In Banaswadi, ward members chose footpaths for repair based on connectivity and footfall. Citizens in Varthur and Radhakrishna Temple ward also directed their focus on projects necessary for the locals. Janaagraha has also developed a process to evaluate the condition of footpaths based on which citizens can assign walkability scores. They can also determine an approximate cost for works taking accessibility, connectivity, safety, and comfort into account.

Walkability score

Banaswadi: 26/100 (9.5 km surveyed)

Varthur: 0/100 (2.4 km)

Sanjay Nagar: 2/100 (3.45 km)

Radhakrishna Temple: 10/100 (2.69 km)

Gottigere: 17/100 (8.9 km)

