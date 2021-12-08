Aadhar card camp organised for waste pickers in B'luru

Aadhar card camp organised for waste pickers in Bengaluru

The Aaadhar cards of 60 waste pickers were rectified with required corrections and updates

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 01:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

About 64 people, who eke out a living by collecting waste, benefited from Aadhar card camp organised for waste pickers by Anti Pollution Drive Foundation (APDF) and Hasiru Dala at Basavalingappa Nagar colony in the city, recently.

The Aaadhar cards of 60 waste pickers were rectified with required corrections and updates, including change of mobile numbers of 30 waste pickers, 8 change of address and 12 renewals.

“Nine new Aadhar cards were issued at the camp organised after receiving special permission from Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner,” Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APD Foundation Abdullah A Rehman said. 

The organisers were planning for four months in order to mobilise resources and ensure good attendance. The APDF and the Hasiru Dala had also organised a special camp for children of waste pickers and had distributed free school bags,
books, school kits among others.

For the past few years, the APDF, in association with the Hasiru Dala, is striving to help the waste pickers access government facilities, Abdullah added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aadhar Card
Karnataka
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

 