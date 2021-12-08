Aadhar card camp organised for waste pickers in Bengaluru

About 64 people, who eke out a living by collecting waste, benefited from Aadhar card camp organised for waste pickers by Anti Pollution Drive Foundation (APDF) and Hasiru Dala at Basavalingappa Nagar colony in the city, recently.

The Aaadhar cards of 60 waste pickers were rectified with required corrections and updates, including change of mobile numbers of 30 waste pickers, 8 change of address and 12 renewals.

“Nine new Aadhar cards were issued at the camp organised after receiving special permission from Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner,” Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APD Foundation Abdullah A Rehman said.

The organisers were planning for four months in order to mobilise resources and ensure good attendance. The APDF and the Hasiru Dala had also organised a special camp for children of waste pickers and had distributed free school bags,

books, school kits among others.

For the past few years, the APDF, in association with the Hasiru Dala, is striving to help the waste pickers access government facilities, Abdullah added.

