AAP files 75 police complaints against BBMP officials over potholes

Intensifying its fight against potholes, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed around 75 police complaints against former corporators and BBMP officials, holding them responsible for the menace on the city’s roads.

A few weeks ago, the party had launched the ‘Pothole Habba’ campaign to highlight the poor condition of roads.

“All the complaints were based on the public response to our call for identification of potholes. More than 1,000 people responded to our call. However, nearly all of them were afraid to take up the matter with the authorities fearing retaliation. Hence, the Bengaluru AAP ward-level leaders have taken it upon themselves to fight for the cause and filed complaints with the police,” AAP said in a statement.

The party asserted that pothole deaths are the equivalent of involuntary manslaughter by the authorities. Further, misuse of hard-earned taxpayers’ money amounts to cheating and breach of trust, it said. The party hoped that the police will take appropriate action under the law failing which it will approach the court for justice.

