AAP queries fat pay of BDA chairman’s personal secretary

Former KAS officer K Mathai on Tuesday alleged that the state government had appointed K S Somashekhar as personal secretary to BDA chairman S R Vishwanath without following rules and was paying him over Rs 2 lakh a month.

Mathai, who is now associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, said that someone who was not a KAS officer had been appointed to a post on the KAS junior scale.

“Even though the salary for this post is around Rs 50,000 to 60,000 per month, Somashekhar is getting a huge salary of Rs 3,12,002. Even the BDA commissioner doesn’t draw this much in salary.”

“What is the reason behind giving a huge salary to the personal secretary when the BDA has been under loss for several years?” Mathai said.

He alleged that Vishwanath and the BDA commissioner “influenced” Somashekhar’s appointment.

Vishwanath, however, refuted the allegations and said it was the government that fixed the salary of his personal secretary. “Somashekhar is a joint secretary of the Rajya Sabha and has been on a deputation here. So, he is drawing a salary of what he was getting as joint secretary of the Rajya Sabha,” Vishwanath added.