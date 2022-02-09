Case for questioning Somashekar over pothole death?

AAP says case filed against its worker for questioning Somashekar over pothole death

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 09 2022, 01:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 09:38 ist
Mysuru in-charge minister S T Somashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the police filed a case against one of its workers for questioning Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, in whose Assembly constituency a woman had died in a road accident "caused by potholes". 

On January 30, a 38-year-old schoolteacher riding pillion on her husband's two-wheeler was run over by a truck on Magadi Road. Her husband is said to have lost control of the motorcycle while trying to negotiate a pothole. She fell off the two-wheeler, and was run over by the truck. 

The AAP, which has been holding a series of protests on potholes, suggested that the jurisdictional Byadarahalli police had filed a case against one of its workers, Santhosh Gowda, for questioning Somashekar, the local MLA, about the pothole death. 

On Tuesday, AAP workers staged a protest in front of the Byadarahalli police station and made several phone calls to the minister. 

B T Naganna, vice-president of the AAP's Bengaluru unit, asserted that citizens have "full rights" to question elected representatives about public works and asked for the withdrawal of the FIR against Gowda. 

"We filed a case against elected representatives and officials for looting the money sanctioned for roadworks. Instead of acting against those responsible, police are going after innocent citizens," said Dr Sathish Kumar, president of AAP’s Yeshwantpur division. 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

S T Somashekar
Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football

Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football

Living the plantation life

Living the plantation life

‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH

‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH

DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'

DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

 