AAP stages protest in Bengaluru against rising prices

The AAP held a demonstration at Freedom Park on Wednesday against the rising prices of essential commodities.

In a news release, Channappa Gowda Nallooru, the party’s Bengaluru city political activities president, said: “The prices of essential commodities as well as corruption are becoming double in this double-engine government. They are levying GST even on essential items such as curd, buttermilk, etc. It is shameful that BJP leaders who were calling for a bandh even for a small price rise till 2014 are now defending it.”

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should apologise to the people for cheating them by giving wrong information on the GST levied on curd and buttermilk. If what he said is true that the central government is going to reimburse KMF on the GST levied on curd and buttermilk, why did their prices increase then?” Gowda said.

AAP Bengaluru women’s unit president Kushala Swamy said: “The BJP government announced a scheme that allows looting of the money collected from tax hikes. They get a 40% commission and make the work poor.”

“The Modi government has hiked tax on petrol and diesel. Though the prices of crude oil have come down in the international market, Indians are not getting the benefit.”

“The Modi government has betrayed the poor and middle class by scrapping the subsidy on cooking gas. The BJP is busy only protecting the interests of rich businessmen and getting huge donations from them,” she added, according to the release.