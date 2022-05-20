ACB raids Bhovi Development Corporation

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths continuing their investigation in the case of corruption in Bhovi Development Corporation have conducted searches in the properties belonging to Dr Nagarajappa BM, general manager of Bhovi Development Corporation.

The searches were conducted at Nagarajappa's house in MC Layout, Vijayanagar and his brother's residence in the same area. Searches were also conducted at a flat in Sunflower apartment in Magadi Road, a house in Benniganahalli, near Hoskote, and Nagarajappa's relatives' residence in Channapatana.

According to officials, they have found that Nagarajappa owns a flat, a house, a car, a

two-wheeler, Rs 29.4 lakh in different bank accounts in others' name (benami) and some household articles. Further investigation is on in the case.

Earlier in April, the officials had conducted searches at the residences of Leelavathi, managing director of the corporation, in Malakshmi Layout and Jalahalli and at the residence of Nagarajappa, in Vijayanagar and Magadi Road, following complaints of bribery.

The corporation heads are alleged to have misappropriated crores of rupees. During the search, officials recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash and few documents from the tainted duo.