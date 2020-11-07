ACB raids KAS officer Dr B Sudha's house in Bengaluru 

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have conducted a raid on the residence of KAS officer Dr B Sudha in the early hours on Saturday. Similar raids were conducted in five other places, including her friends in Bengaluru and Udupi district, in a case of disproportionate assets (DA) and irregularity case. The officers have found large quantities of gold jewellery, cash, SUV and other important documents during the raid and have continued the search.

The team, under the guidance of superintendent of police, ACB, Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, have conducted the raid. According to ACB officials, a private case was registered against Sudha based on the court's direction. Sudha is currently serving as Administrator, Department of IT, BT. She was earlier Special Land Acquisition Officer, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). They said that majority of irregularities and DA took place during her tenure in BDA.

The raids are conducted on her residence named Aaraadhana in Kodigehalli, a flat belonging to her in Shivanahalli of Yelahanka, her current office in Shanthi Nagar and her friends' residences on Ballari Road, BEML Layout in Mysuru and a residence in Udupi.

According to ACB officials, so far they have found gold jewellery close to 500 grams, lakhs of rupees, an SUV and documents of her properties. The officials are verifying her bank accounts and are interrogating her and others.

Lokayukta police had conducted raids on Sudha's house in 2015 along with other officials over an alleged illegal land transfer of agricultural land to residential purpose in VBEHCS. She was then an additional land acquisition officer at BDA.